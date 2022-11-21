Bajura Triveni incident: Home Minister’s directive to create poll environment

BAJURA: Minister for Home Affairs, Bal Krishna Khand, has directed the Home Administration and the security bodies to restore peace in Triveni Municipality of Bajura district.

The situation in the municipality has become tense following the death of two persons there. Three persons were injured in the election violence ensued in the municipality in course of voting in the election to the Member of House of Representatives and Province Assembly on Sunday.

Home Minister Khand has directed Home Secretary Binod Prakash Singh, Inspector General of Police Dhiraj Pratap Singh, Armed Police Force (APF)’s Inspector General Raju Aryal, Chief of the Ministry’s Security Coordination Division, Joint-Secretary Phanindra Mani Pokharel and the Chief District Officer of Bajura, Prakash Chandra Adhikari to normalize the situation and restore peace in Triveni municipality.

Sanjeev Aidi, a local youth, was hit by bullet and died on the spot during a clash between police and the locals that took place when voting under the election to the HoR and Province Assembly was in progress at the polling center based at Nateshowri Basic School at Triveni Municipality-7 on Sunday.

Chetan Aidi, another local youth who was injured in another incident following the clash between police and locals, had died under treatment at Bayalpata Hospital. The situation was tense following these two incidents at Triveni.

The situation has normalized at present compared to the situation in the morning following the initiatives from the center and the district, said Assistant Chief District Officer Lokendra Bahadur Bishta. Home Ministry Joint-Secretary Pokharel, who is also the spokesperson for the Ministry, said the situation in Triveni of Bajura was now becoming normal with the efforts from the center and the district.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Khand took updates on the jeep accident that took place in Patan, Baitadi district this morning in which four policemen were killed and some others sustained injuries.

The jeep carrying the policemen met with accident while returning after dropping ballot boxes at Patan. Minister Khand has directed the bodies concerned to make arrangements for the proper treatment of the people injured in this incident.

The Home Minister took information about the accident from the Chief District Officer of Baitadi, the Chief of the District Police and the Security Chief at the center and directed them to make proper arrangements for medical treatment of the injured persons and to write to the Ministry if the district’s resources were inadequate to that end.

RSS