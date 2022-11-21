Categories
Celebrities

Behold, Aubrey Plaza Is Now A Blonde


If you close your eyes and conjure the image associated with the words “Aubrey Plaza,” I’d imagine it would be something like this:

Hell, maybe even something like this!

Either way, something brunette and mildly spooky! Well, what if I told you that Aubrey was now a blonde? I’m sure you’d go, “That’s why I clicked on the article you moron, now get to it.”

Yes, at everyone’s favorite event — the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 13th Annual Governors Awards — Aubrey debuted a new ‘do.

Of course, she looks wonderful, because Aubrey Plaza could wear a paper bag and I’d go, “Ooh, what a fun fashion statement! Sign me up, mother!”

If I was a betting person, I would bet that the hair is for a role and that said role is in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.

Alternatively, it might just be a fun ol’ way to change things up! Why not! Life is short! Bleach your hair! Burn the houses of your enemies! Try a new updo!

ANYWAY, off I go to lament the terrible state of my current dye-job.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: