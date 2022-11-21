Best hairstyle and colour women 40+ should have – ‘hides wrinkles’

As women get older their hair changes in texture, thickness and colour. There are some hairstyles and colours that are more youthful than others and Express.co.uk spoke to Brenda Lee Intignano and stylist Lynn Chambers from Cliphair.

The hair experts said: “Hair thinning and hair loss are two very common phenomena manifesting when we get older.

“Sometimes long hair can make it look even thinner than it is. Shorter cuts, layers and curls create shape and volume for a put-together, youthful look.”

For anyone concerned about hair thinning, Cliphair has a solution: “It’s common to experience hair thinning and loss during menopause, because menopause causes oestrogen levels to decrease.

“This means hair growth is much slower and the hairs that do grow are thinner and more prone to damage.

“A drop in oestrogen leads to an increase in male hormones called androgens, which shrink hair follicles, resulting in hair loss.

