Best hairstyle and colour women 40+ should have – ‘hides wrinkles’

As women get older their hair changes in texture, thickness and colour. There are some hairstyles and colours that are more youthful than others and Express.co.uk spoke to Brenda Lee Intignano and stylist Lynn Chambers from Cliphair.
The hair experts said: “Hair thinning and hair loss are two very common phenomena manifesting when we get older.
“Sometimes long hair can make it look even thinner than it is. Shorter cuts, layers and curls create shape and volume for a put-together, youthful look.”
For anyone concerned about hair thinning, Cliphair has a solution: “It’s common to experience hair thinning and loss during menopause, because menopause causes oestrogen levels to decrease.
“This means hair growth is much slower and the hairs that do grow are thinner and more prone to damage.
“A drop in oestrogen leads to an increase in male hormones called androgens, which shrink hair follicles, resulting in hair loss.
READ MORE: Three ‘incredibly flattering’ hairstyles that ‘complement all ages’
Brenda and Lynn said: “A fringe, whether it’s a blunt full fringe or soft flicky bangs, can be the perfect accessory to achieve a more youthful look (and hide some wrinkles!).
“Clip-in bangs are a great way to try a new haircut out without committing to the big chop.
“Styling them as curtain bangs tends to look the most natural as it will blend in with the rest of your hair much easier; other people use them to recreate edgy looks such as baby bangs or choppy bangs instead. To each their own!”
In terms of what the current hair colour trends are, they revealed: “Red hair is still one of the top colour trends for autumn, after being a big favourite of celebrities throughout the summer.
READ MORE: ‘Lift tighten & sculpt’ ageing skin with holistic alternative to botox
“Fiery bright red, shiny copper and romantic strawberry blonde are three of the hottest red shades of the season, and it doesn’t seem like red is stepping back any time soon.
“Darker shades are always perfect for this season but go for multi-dimensional highlights for a youthful warmth.
“If you’re thinking about going brunette, take some time to research the depth and texture of shades such as ‘Expensive Brunette’.”
As for whether it is more youthful to have a solid colour or highlights/balayage as you get older to hide unwanted grey hairs, Brenda and Lynn explained: “It’s easy to cover greys with a dark colour but going too dark without adding dimension with highlights or lowlights can have a dulling effect on your complexion and could make you look older.
“However, going too light can wash you out and look too harsh too.
“Choosing a new hair colour isn’t easy. An expert stylist will be able to help you choose the perfect shade based on your haircut of choice, your hair type and your skin’s undertone/complexion.
“When you book your appointment at the salon to colour your hair, ask your stylist for some depth at the roots that will blend nicely and look more natural when it grows out.
“Go for subtle highlights to add some dimension without being too light.”
Source link