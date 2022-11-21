Best PS5 Black Friday Deals Available Now (November 21)

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.



PS5 Black Friday deals are in full swing, with all major retailers offering steep discounts on PlayStation games and accessories. To help you find the most impressive discounts, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday PS5 deals available now. We’ll continue to update this list as more Black Friday PlayStation deals pop up.

Right now, you’ll find deals on everything from heralded PS5 exclusives to DualSense controllers and Sony headsets. There aren’t any PS5 console deals, which isn’t surprising, and we’d be surprised if any retailer offers a console discount or worthwhile bundle this holiday–but you can currently buy the PS5 or PS5 God of War bundle at PS Direct.

PS5 Black Friday highlights…

The list above is just a quick look at some of the deals, but you’ll definitely want to scroll all the way down, as there are so many stellar deals up for grabs right now. Keep in mind that the best deals do tend to sell out, but we’ve included links to multiple retailers where possible. Also, sometimes retailers replenish stock of the hottest deals, so if something sells out, you might be able to get it later the same day or later this week.

Below you’ll find a lengthy list of the best PS5 Black Friday deals, including exclusive games, 2022 hits, and plenty of accessories. Be sure to check back often for new deals. For more, take a look at our Black Friday 2022 hub, which features roundups for the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, best Lego Super Mario deals, and retailer roundups focused on Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.