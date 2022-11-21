Best staycation destination in the UK is ‘beautiful’

Cambridgeshire’s top rated attraction on Tripadvisor is the Fitzwilliam Museum, the University of Cambridge’s principal museum.

A tourist wrote on Tripadvisor: “A beautiful building with quite an array of exhibits. Enjoyed the impressionist paintings.”

Ely Cathedral, which dates back to 1083, is also one of the county’s top attractions and even has a stained glass museum.

A visitor wrote: “Absolutely beautiful cathedral to walk around and plenty of information. Highly recommend.”

READ MORE: Jane McDonald shares packing tip to ‘get more in’