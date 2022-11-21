Best & Worst Florida Travel Times For Thanksgiving

Chances are a lot of Floridians have travel plans for Thanksgiving this week. Whether your venturing out on a road trip, or hopping on a plane or train, travel can be absurdly busy this time of the year.

It’s been a rough year, to say the least, and we’re all looking forward to some relaxing time with family and friends. But, that may mean some stressful traffic delays and unforeseen construction along your routes, if you’re not prepared.

So, when are the best & worst travel times for Thanksgiving in Florida? We got some help with our friends over at AAA.

AAA forecasts in Florida, 2.7 million people will take a road trip. This makes travel in Florida to be the busiest since 2005.

According to Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group Florida, these are the best and worst times to travel on Florida roads:

Date Worst travel time Best travel time Wednesday, 11/23/22 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Before 8 a.m.; After 8 p.m. Thursday, 11/24/22 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Before 11 a.m.; After 6 p.m. Friday, 11/25/22 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Before 11 a.m.; After 8 p.m. Saturday, 11/26/22 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Before 2 p.m.; After 8 p.m. Sunday, 11/27/22 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Before 11 a.m.; After 8 p.m.

If you’re flying somewhere, we really hope you already have that booked.

