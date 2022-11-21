Black Friday/Cyber Monday/Travel Tuesday Deals – NerdWallet

Black Friday’s seemingly unstoppable creep into the remaining days of post-Thanksgiving shopping fever has made it all the way to Tuesday — Travel Tuesday, that is. Travel-focused shoppers should remain on the lookout for deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, yes. Heck, some brands have already started the sales.

Just know that many brands are extending their deals through to Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, so your window for savings is open a little bit wider.

Here’s a look at some active and upcoming promotions from travel brands this holiday shopping season:

Exclusive discounts through Hopper

Travel booking app Hopper has announced exclusive discounts on bookings made through the app on Nov. 29, 2022, after boasting more than 68 deals per second on Travel Tuesday 2021.

This year’s discounts will cover trips to destinations like Santorini, Tokyo and St. Kitts, among others. Download the Hopper app and keep your eyes peeled for deal notifications on Travel Tuesday.

Up to 30% off at Sonesta Hotels

Sonesta Travel Pass loyalty program members can get up to 30% off stays booked now through Nov. 29, 2022, using the code “CYBER.” Non-members will get up to 20% off using the same code. Stays must occur before June 30, 2023. You can sign up for Travel Pass here.

Up to 25% off at Red Roof Inn

Red Roof Inn will be offering guests a 25% discount on bookings made during Black Friday/Cyber Monday at more than 15 properties nationwide. Guests will get a 20% discount at a further ten properties across the U.S.

These properties are offering 25% off:

Red Roof properties offering 25% off Red Roof Inn Evergreen (Evergreen, AL).

Red Roof Inn Cincinnati – Sharonville (Cincinnati, OH).

Red Roof Inn Columbus – Grove City (Columbus, OH).

Red Roof Inn Dayton – Moraine/U. of Dayton (Dayton/Springfield, OH).

Red Roof Inn Detroit – Troy (Detroit, MI).

Red Roof Inn Detroit – Farmington Hills (Detroit, MI).

Red Roof Inn Detroit – Warren (Detroit, MI).

Red Roof Inn Detroit – Royal Oak/ Madison Heights (Detroit, MI).

Red Roof Inn Detroit – Dearborn/Greenfield Village (Detroit, MI).

Red Roof Inn Detroit Metro Airport – Taylor (Detroit, MI).

Red Roof Inn Detroit – Rochester Hills/Auburn Hills (Detroit, MI).

Red Roof Inn & Suites Detroit – Melvindale/Dearborn (Detroit, MI).

Red Roof Inn & Suites Pigeon Forge – Parkway (Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge, TN).

Red Roof Inn Flint – Bishop Airport (Flint, MI).

Red Roof Inn Lansing West – MSU (Lansing, MI).

Red Roof Inn Toledo – University (Toledo, OH).

HomeTowne Studios Odessa (Odessa, TX).

While these are offering 20% off:

Red Roof properties offering 20% off Red Roof PLUS+ Atlanta – Buckhead (Atlanta, GA).

Red Roof PLUS+ Boston – Woburn/Burlington (Woburn, MA).

Red Roof Inn & Suites Monterey (Monterey, CA).

Red Roof PLUS+ Chicago – Hoffman Estates (Chicago, IL).

Red Roof PLUS+ Jacksonville – Southpoint (Jacksonville, FL).

Red Roof Inn Williamsburg (Williamsburg, VA).

SPOT X by Red Collection Orlando/International Dr. (Orlando, FL).

Red Roof PLUS+ West Palm Beach (Palm Beach, FL).

Red Roof PLUS+ Tempe – Phoenix Airport (Phoenix, AZ).

Red Roof PLUS+ San Antonio Downtown – Riverwalk (San Antonio, TX).

Priceline’s is offering a week’s worth of deals beginning Nov. 22, 2022, running through Nov. 28, 2022, including discounts of up to 99% via Mystery Codes, 20% off select Express Deals and up to $3,000 off cruises.

The steepest Mystery Code discounts can be accessed by subscribing to the website’s Email Insiders program prior to Nov. 20, 2022.

40% off Lolo Pass hostel in Portland, Oregon

Lolo Pass — a hostel/hotel concept located in Portland, Oregon — is offering 40% off already private en suite rooms booked directly on Lolo Pass website on Cyber Monday or Travel Tuesday for stays through March 31, 2023.

Use promo code “CYBER2022” at checkout to take advantage of this discount.

Up to 50% off the entire Salamander Hotel & Resorts portfolio

Nov. 21, 2022, through Dec. 5, 2022, use promo code “CYBER22” to get up to 50% off stars at all Salamander Hotel & Resorts properties. The Salamander brand includes the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Gold Club in Anguilla and Half Moon resort in Jamaica. Discounts and restrictions vary by property, but full details can be found here (note that this site will not go live until the promotion begins).

If you’d like to purchase a Salamander Hotel & Resorts gift card, you can get an extra $50 free on gift card purchases of $500 or more now through Nov. 28, 2022. You can find that offer here.

Free second guest and onboard perks at Norwegian Cruise Lines

Norwegian Cruise Lines is another travel brand that’s being rather liberal with the holiday discount timeline, but you won’t see us complaining. Now through Dec. 5, 2022, the cruise line is offering travelers its “Greatest Deal Ever”: Book a cruise on any of Norwegian’s ships during the promotional period and the second guest will sail for free while you both enjoy the perks of the company’s Free At Sea offer.

Free At Sea gives cruise guests the opportunity to choose up to six perks for the duration of the tip, including:





Free shore excursions credits.



Free airfare for the second guest when airfare is purchased for the first guest.

To lean even harder into the discounts, you could select the following perk as one of your six:

Guests three and four, regardless of age, can sail for free or at a reduced rate of $99 per person based on select sailings when sharing a stateroom with guests one and two.

The Xanterra Travel Collection will be offering a wide range of deals across its hotel, tour, cruise and national parks holdings. “Thankful for Travel” sale will run from Nov. 22, 2022, through Nov. 29, 2022. Deals include 30% off stays at Xanterra properties in Death Valley, Zion National Park and Glacier National Park.

Check out the full “Thankful for Travel” rundown here to find even more deals with brands like Windstar Cruises and The Broadmoor resort.

25% off at the Ko’a Kea Resort on Po’ipu Beach, Hawaii

Book Nov. 24, 2022, through Nov. 29, 2022, for stays between Nov. 24, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023, to get 25% off with a one-time resort fee of $200. Book here with promo code “PROCYB”.

21% off at The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club in Oahu, Hawaii

Book Nov. 23, 2022, through Nov. 30, 2022, and get 21% off rooms at the Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club with waived amenity fees and free off-site self parking. Stays must be completed by Dec. 20, 2023. Book here.

20%-30% off on weekend nights at the Paséa Hotel & Spa Huntington Beach, California

Book Nov. 24, 2022, through Nov. 29, 2022, for stays between Nov. 24, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023, to get 20% to 30% off weekend nights at the Paséa Hotel & Spa. Book a minimum of two nights for Sunday to Thursday to get 30% off, or Friday through Saturday to get 20% off.

Book here with promo code “PROBLK”.

23% off rooms at The Spectator Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina

Book Nov. 28, 2022, through Dec. 5, 2022, to get 23% off rooms at The Spectator Hotel in Charleston.

Stays must be completed sometime in 2023. Book here.

30% off Best Available Rate and $25 daily dining credit at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida

Book Nov. 24, 2022, through Dec. 1, 2022, for stays occurring prior to the end of 2023 to get 30% off Best Available Rate rooms and a $25 dining credit at the Caribe Royale Orlando. Past guests will receive early access to this deal via email beginning Nov. 9, 2022. Get more info here.

Discounts at SeaWorld properties nationwide

There are discounts to be had across SeaWorld’s many parks, including Busch Gardens locations in Williamsburg and Tampa, as well as Sesame Place outside Philadelphia.

SeaWorld Orlando/Busch Gardens Tampa

Book now through Nov. 28, 2022, to save up to 60% on tickets, Fun Cards and annual passes. To take advantage of these limited-time offers, access SeaWorld Orlando here and Busch Gardens Tampa here.

Seaworld San Antonio

Now through Nov. 28, 2022, buy a SeaWorld San Anrtonio season pass and get a second one for 50% off. Click here to access this limited-time offer.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg & Water Country USA

Save up to 25% on 2-Park Memberships now through Nov. 28, 2022. This limited-time membership offer can be accessed here.

SeaWorld San Diego

Now through Nov. 28, 2022, annual passes and Fun Cards are buy one, get one 50% off. You can access this offer here.

Sesame Place Philidelphia

Save up to 65% on tickets & Season Passes purchased now through Nov. 28, 2022. Tickets and passes can be purchased here.

40% off stays at Level Hotels

Book Nov. 18, 2022, through Nov. 27, 2022, to get 40% off stays at any Level Hotel location in Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle or Vancouver. Book on Cyber Monday itself to take advantage of a one-day flash sale that will get you 40% off stays and free parking at Level Hotel locations in those same cities.

Both promotions require you to complete your stays by April 30, 2023. See Level’s offers page here.

How to maximize your rewards