Black Friday deal: Apple’s Mac Studio falls to 2022’s best $1,799, 3 years of AppleCare $169 | AppleInsider

Save $200 on the standard Mac Studio, along with discounts on every other desktop Mac with our exclusive promo code. AppleCare is $30 off too, making for a stellar Black Friday deal.

There’s a lot to love about the Mac Studio, from its robust desktop power to its compact footprint. And in what amounts to be the best Mac Studio deal available, the standard model is discounted to $1,799 with promo code APINSIDER at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama.

The $200 discount is available exclusively to AppleInsider readers, bringing the cost of the M1 Max-equipped Mac Studio down to $1,799 — the best available, according to our Mac Studio Price Guide. Along with the 10-core CPU and 24-core GPU, the standard Mac Studio has 32GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. Units are in stock and ready to ship with free delivery within the contiguous U.S. Many locations can expect delivery this week, perfect for holiday gift-giving.

Every Mac Studio configuration is discounted with the coupon, so if you’re looking for an M1 Ultra model or a spec with 128GB of RAM, look no further than our Mac Price Guide for the best Black Friday bargains.

