Categories
Showbiz

Blue Bloods fans expose huge Lieutenant Gormley blunder


Thankfully, blunders like this are few and far between, and Blue Bloods has remained one of CBS’s most consistently popular series still on screens.

In the latest episode of the current season, Frank’s sons Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie (Will Estes) clashed over a gang-related shooting.

Meanwhile, Frank is struggling to remain relevant within the ever-changing police force, and is concerned when he’s not invited to speak at a policing forum.

Blue Bloods season 13 continues Friday, December 2 on CBS in the USA. A UK release date is yet to be announced.





Source link

Lucas Hill-Paul

By Lucas Hill-Paul

Lucas Hill-Paul is a Digital TV Reporter at Express.co.uk. As seen in: Daily Express, Screen Rant, Scottish Daily Record, Kent Live, Film Daily, The Mancunion, SWLondoner, SussexLive, Northants Live

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: