Bob Iger’s back as Disney CEO. What’s next for Disney World, Disney+?

Disney fans who’ve spent the past few years decrying Bob Chapek’s leadership at The Walt Disney Company are reveling in Bob Iger’s sudden return as Disney CEO. Iger is beloved among longtime Disney fans, and many have expressed hope that he will reverse major changes made while Chapek was at the helm. Those include the introduction of theme park reservation requirements and Genie+, and the announcement of coming price hikes for Walt Disney World and Disney+.

While Disney stock prices quickly jumped Monday with the Iger news, guest and customer-facing changes will take much longer, if they happen at all.

Here’s what Disney fans should expect for now.

Is Disney still requiring reservations?

Both Disney World and Disneyland began requiring park reservations amid the pandemic. Those are required in addition to tickets for the parks.

Reservations will still be mandatory for the foreseeable future. However, starting Dec. 8, guests who purchase one day, one park tickets at Disney World won’t have to make those reservations themselves. The Florida resort will automatically make a reservation on their behalf. Guests with multi-day tickets will still need to make their own reservations.

Is Disney bringing back the FastPass?

There’s no indication that free FastPasses are returning any time soon.

Genie+ variable pricing actually hit $29 at Disney World on Monday, even though the Florida resort announced in October that the service would range from $15 to $22 per day, up from its initial flat $15.

The starting price for Genie+ at Disneyland in California is $25. Monday’s price was $30.

How much is a Disney ticket?

Disney World announced last week that it’s raising the price of one park, one day tickets for most of its parks on Dec. 8 and moving to a park-specific pricing structure. Only Disney’s Animal Kingdom will keep its current price range of $109 to $159 per adult for those kinds of tickets. Prices for EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom will all increase, topping out at $189 per day for Magic Kingdom’s busiest days around the holidays. Tickets purchased before Dec. 8 at lower rates will be honored.

Disneyland’s one park, one day tickets start at $104 for adults. At both resorts, guests age 10 and up are considered adults, while guests below age 3 are free.

Is Disney still offering annual passes?

New sales of most Disney World annual passes have been suspended since last November, though the Pixie Dust Pass for Florida residents is available. It also has the most blackout dates.

Disneyland briefly opened up new sales of Magic Key passes last week, but those rapidly sold out.

How much does Disney+ cost?

Starting Dec. 8, ad-free plans on Disney+ will cost $10.99 per month, up from $7.99 per month.

Customers can save by purchasing an annual plan for $79.99 through Dec. 7.

There’s also a $7.99 plan available with ads.