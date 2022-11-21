Categories
Brian May on unearthing an unreleased Freddie Mercury track and how The Beatles: Get Back inspired the reissue of Queen’s 1989 album The Miracle

Leading into the massive supporting tour for 1986’s A Kind of Magic, Queen found themselves as they always had: steeped in magnificent splendor.

But by the end of what would be their final live performance with Freddie Mercury in Knebworth Park in 1986, Queen had reached a fork in the road. With Mercury dealing with a life-threatening diagnosis and guitarist Brian May battling personal issues, Queen’s perpetually swarming operations were all but halted for nearly two years.

