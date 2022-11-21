Bring a pet home ‘Fur Thanksgiving’

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) – The city shelter is inviting the community to get involved in the giving season by providing a pet with a loving home.

The Laredo Animal Care Services is encouraging the community seeking to own a pet to adopt not shop during the Home Fur Thanksgiving Clear the Shelter event.

The community can get involved by adopting, fostering, volunteering and donating to support the shelter’s no-kill goal.

LACS is also reminding the community to have their pets microchipped, spayed or neutered and to have them up-to-date on their vaccinations.

The Laredo Animal Care Services is located at 5202 Maher Ave.

For more information call (956) 625-1860.

