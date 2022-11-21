Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Player Makes Real Life Replica of Their In-Game Gun

A fan of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 shares pictures of their real-life M4 rifle after giving it a makeover to look like its in-game counterpart.

One Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fan has decided to pay homage to their favorite weapon in the game by modifying their real-life M4 rifle to look nearly identical to the one they use in Infinity Ward’s hit shooter. While still a perennial hit with many gamers, complaints about the skill-based matchmaking in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 along with other gameplay issues have recently cooled some fans’ enthusiasm for the title’s multiplayer mode.

Following on the success of 2019’s series reboot, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the recently released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 continues the first game’s story in campaign mode while introducing new weapons and gameplay mechanics to online multiplayer. Despite the game’s campaign mode receiving generally high praise, reviews of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s online multiplayer have been far more critical. Issues encountered by players run the gamut from game-breaking freezes and crashes to frustration over the bafflingly placed spawn locations in Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer maps.

In a series of pictures shared on r/ModernWarfareII, Reddit user Purple_Wayne1 showed off pictures of their real M4 rifle that they customized to look like the one they use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. By attaching a custom suppressor to the barrel of the rifle and giving the entire weapon a homemade paint job, Purple_Wayne1 was able to create a near-perfect doppelganger of his in-game gun. In response to a question about how the kitted-out rifle handles in comparison to its in-game counterpart, Purple_Wayne1 stated that he much prefers the feel of the real thing.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fans responding to the unique homage to the game’s arsenal were impressed with just how closely the real rifle matched the version available in the game. Several comments expressed surprise at how expensive and time-consuming it had been for Purple_Wayne1 to create this custom rifle, with the addition of the suppressor alone costing $200 and requiring nearly a year-long wait while paperwork was approved. With the various weapon unlocks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 serving as a key part of the game’s appeal for many players, it’s not surprising that some gamers would want their real rifle to be just as customized as the one they use in-game.

For some Call of Duty fans, having a personalized piece of the game like this that they can take to the shooting range would be the best of both worlds. Like many other potentially dangerous pastimes undertaken in games, though, most players will limit their hands-on time with weapons of war to the digital realm. And for the truly pacifistic Call of Duty fans, there’s always the option of being an Uber driver in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

