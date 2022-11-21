‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ Sees More Than 25 Million Players Play Warzone 2.0 In Its First 5 Days

Players will experience what made Task Force 141 become the iconic and legendary squad that it is, featuring familiar heroes and new allies who will be challenged to work together in missions across Europe, Asia and the Americas. The Campaign is set to be an incredible experience, featuring offshore sieges with underwater combat, all-out explosive assaults from 30,000 feet above enemy strongholds, and high-stakes, low-profile stealth missions. Players can also join up with their duo for evolved Special Ops, a tactical co-op mode that will advance team-building skills, and also sets the scene for the near-endless hours of gameplay available in the world-class Multiplayer.

In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer, players will be able to try out and level up the multiple base weapons, explore a wide range of maps and modes, meet an international cast of Operators and more. Modern Warfare II will also have an incredible post-release calendar, set to include a massive amount of free post-launch content drops featuring new maps, modes, and blockbuster special events that can’t be missed.

Soon after the launch of Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0 will launch as an extension of the Modern Warfare II universe. With it comes new technology, new features, and new gameplay that work seamlessly together. Throughout, the team has taken a wide range of community feedback to heart with both experiences. In order to fully deliver this state-of-the-art Warzone experience, Warzone 2.0 will feature new Modern Warfare II content and systems with brand-new progression and inventories. To add, today’s Warzone will continue as a separate experience that will include a continuation of player progression and inventories within that Warzone experience.

Expect a massive calendar of free content post-launch featuring evolving gameplay with new maps, modes, seasonal events, community celebrations and more.

In addition, for the first time in Call Of Duty history, the team is using one unified engine across the franchise. Starting with Modern Warfare II, the new title features the new, next-generation engine first debuted with Modern Warfare (2019). Modern Warfare II will be the most advanced Call of Duty in history, with a truly immersive experience with stunningly realistic sound, lighting, and graphics. New technology, including new toolchains, AI and locomotion models are refined. Modern Warfare ll features a physically based material system allowing for state-of-the-art photogrammetry, a new hybrid tile based streaming system, new PBR water and underwater decal rendering system, world volumetric lighting, 4K HDR, and more as well as a new GPU geometry pipeline. All of this is in service of a massive cinematic campaign.

While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launched on October 28, and generated over $1 billion in 10 days, Warzone 2.0 launched just last week (Nov. 16th) and has seen more than 25 million players join the battlefield in its the first 5 days.

Key Features:

Modern Warfare ll picks up the action as the sequel to Modern Warfare 2019, as the newly formed Task Force 141 faces a massive global threat across a campaign of missions that push the boundaries of gameplay.

The action takes players around the world as Task Force 141 works to neutralize a terrorist conspiracy and attack on the US, spanning locations around the globe.

A newly aligned menace conspires to create chaos inside the US’ borders and Task Force 141 must come together against all odds.

Players will fight alongside the most iconic characters in Modern Warfare, including Captain Price, Ghost, Soap, Gaz and Laswell, as well as encounter a host of lethal new allies like Mexican Special Forces, Colonel Alejandro Vargas and adversaries drawn from the murkiest corners of the global war on terror.

Infinity Ward has continued to innovate upon the blockbuster Modern Warfare 2019, ushering in the new era of Call of Duty. In a memorable new take on classic boots-on-the-ground gameplay, players will need to strategically consider the role of night vision, stealth, amphibious assaults, vehicular warfare, and more as they fight against the odds.

Modern Warfare ll and a new Warzone 2.0 experience will deliver revolutionary new advancements in Al that affect each game experience, including squad mate positioning & enemy patterns to NPCs & civilian movement, & much more, all dynamically react to your choices.

New gunsmith that provides players with a massive amount of weapon customization.

Ricochet Anti-Cheat will continue its multi-faceted approach to combat cheating in Modern Warfare II and to the new Warzone 2.0 experience. Team Ricochet is bringing its consistently updated suite of server-side tools and detection systems to our title in an effort to fight unfair play.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

More articles about Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II