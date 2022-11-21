Call of Duty Warzone 2.0: how to interrogate enemies and reveal map information – Meristation USA

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is hitting the top of the charts, so as it’s expected, we’ll bring you some of the best tips and tricks so you can enjoy the battle royale to the max while upgrading your tactics and gameplay. This time we’ll focus on a new feature that wasn’t available in the first version of the game: interrogating enemies you’ve taken down in combat. This action is really useful, because it allows you to tip the scales in your team’s favor by getting vital information about the battlefield.

How do you interrogate enemies in Warzone 2.0? What does it do?

When you play Warzone and Warzone 2.0, it’s a common situation that while in combat you and your team get pushed back into a corner by a rival squad, and you have to hunker down in a house, a roof or anywhere you can get some cover. This is why it’s not uncommon that an enemy will try to rush in towards your position while their teammates wait and hide in the distance, ready to shoot you down. If you take down this enemy, your first instinct would be to confirm the kill instead of risking them getting revived.

However, in Warzone 2.0 you have the option to interrogate them, and not a lot of people know you can. You just need to get close to a downed enemy, and instead of killing them, you interact with them (in PS5 and PS4 you press the Square button, in Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S you press the X button) to interrogate them. This is basically a quick animation in which you get information from them, which in the gameplay translates to their companions being marked in your minimap as a red dot.

This way, you know exactly where the rival squad is hiding and can formulate a plan of attack. So now you know: if you take down an enemy and his teammates aren’t close, take a few seconds to make sure it’s safe and run to interrogate. You can now take out their friends and get out of a hairy situation.

This new feature can be really useful, and using it will rise your possibilities of attaining a victory. Or at least, of getting out of a firefight to jump back into the action. Keep in mind that if you take too long and your enemy either dies or revives themselves you’ll lose your chance. So be decisive, be swift, and get in there.