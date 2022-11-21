Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Plagued With Invisibility Glitch? – Gameranx

When it comes to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, there are a ton of players actively playing the game. With the immense success of Call of Duty: Warzone, it wasn’t much of a surprise to see Activision bring out a successor. However, while players can start playing through this new sequel to the hit battle royale hit, there might be some hesitation. We’re still very new to the game’s life cycle, so there are naturally going to be some bugs and glitches for the development team to work out. However, one glitch has caused some real frustration for competitive players recently.

It looks like there is a glitch that can cause a player to become invisible. This has left plenty of players to get killed off without any indication of where the player is located. In fact, we’ve seen several videos online highlighting the problem. There are signals of where the attack is coming from, but the map is completely clear from any opposing player. Instead, all we’re given is a Kill Cam that finally showcases where the player was located on the map. Of course, this is frustrating, and some players are hopeful that it’s not discovered how the glitch occurs.

There are reports of players turning invisible, with others not noticing them as they walk by. So it would seem that this is a glitch. With that said, that doesn’t mean there are not some players who have managed to find a hack to turn invisible and stay away from developers taking notice. Still, even if this is just a glitch, once players uncover how this glitch happens, then you’ll soon see an influx of players actively going after this glitch to rank up some easy wins. Unfortunately, we’re not sure just how soon the development team will be able to bring out an update to rectify this glitch.

Again, as mentioned, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available to download and play right now. Much like the first game, this is another free-to-play battle royale experience. As a result, nothing stops you from downloading the game onto your desired platform. Currently, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available to download and play on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. You can also check out the game trailer for the title within the video embedded below. With that said, you can also expect Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera to return online this November 28, 2022, if you prefer the original gameplay experience.

