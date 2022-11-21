Call of Duty: Warzone 2: How to find DMZ Stronghold Keys

If you have gotten the opportunity to play the new DMZ game mode as part of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, you may have come across Strongholds that are locked. Inside these Strongholds are very strong AI enemies that will put you to the test. Usually, these enemies have heavy armor and powerful weapons which make clearing out Strongholds so tough. Once you clear out the Stronghold, you can reward yourself usually with powerful weapons from Legendary Chest and usually find some pretty important Intel and Documents as well. They are definitely worth trying to complete, but in order to access these Strongholds you will need to get your hands on a DMZ Stronghold Key.

There are a couple of different ways that you can get your hands on these DMZ Stronghold Keys. One of the easiest ways to do this is by visiting any Buy Station and seeing if you can purchase one from there. If the option to purchase a DMZ Stronghold Key is there, you will be able to do so for $5,000. However, the option to purchase one isn’t always available. So, if you can’t find it in a Buy Station, you are going to have to revert to a plan B.

One of the other ways to get a DMZ Stronghold Key in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is to get one off of an AI enemy once they are defeated. Some enemies will drop these Keys once they are killed, but it is completely random, so you never know which enemies will drop them. This option is all based on luck, but nonetheless, a Stronghold Key can be found this way.

Just like how the AI can drop Stronghold Keys, so can other players that are playing DMZ as well. If a player you’ve killed was carrying a Stronghold Key on them, you will be able to loot it off their body once you defeat them.

Even if you can’t find a DMZ Stronghold Key at first, they will come with time. They shouldn’t be too hard to acquire, but it isn’t a guarantee that you get one every match you play either. Play the game as normal and by defeating enemies you will have the chance to get one by the enemy dropping one or you can save up money and buy one from the Buy Station if the option presents itself to you. No matter how you acquire these Stronghold Keys, they will all do the same thing and unlock Strongholds across the map.