Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Player Gets 1 Year of Double XP, But There’s a Catch

A lucky Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player received a double XP token that lasts for a year, but there’s a big catch. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was released on November 16, and it’s a full sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone from 2020. Warzone 2 comes with a few new features to differentiate itself from the original game, such as the Gulag being 2v2 encounters.





Like many modern multiplayer games, Warzone 2 players can complete several challenges to earn XP. This can include something as simple as getting a set number of headshot kills, or gamers may be challenged to try out a piece of equipment or gun they don’t regularly use. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allow fans to earn double XP tokens to help speed up the leveling process, but they are often limited to 15 minutes to an hour. One Warzone 2 fan received a double XP token that lasts for a full year, with a caveat.

As found by Dexerto, a Reddit user named CranberryCarney received a Call of Duty: Warzone 2 double XP token that lasts for a full year. The user was perhaps shocked to see it in their account and made a post hoping to find an answer. Some players thought it was an error on Activision’s side and asked CranberryCarney to use it as soon as possible in case it gets taken away. CranberryCarney did as advertised and posted a comment confirming that the token works.

As pointed out by some other fans, this double XP token isn’t a mistake and CranberryCarney won the prize as a part of a Call of Duty promotional campaign with Mountain Dew. Only 13 of these tokens were made available, so the player was extremely lucky to have received this rare prize.

This deal may sound too good to be true, as there is a downside with the 1-year double XP token. According to the terms outlined on the Call of Duty website, players only receive one hour of double XP each day for the next year, so a total of 365 hours of bonus XP. So, the rest of the bonus XP will likely be redundant due to the daily limit. Also, while this may seem like a lot of XP, CranberryCarney may reach the max level in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 by simply playing the game regularly.

