A car has left a gaping hole in a US Apple store window. People at the scene said the car drove “full speed” into the store.

Emergency services are now present at the scene in Hingham, Massachusetts. Washington news reporter Blair Miller posted a photo, sent from a contact in Hingham, showing a smashed shop-front window. He reported in a post on Twitter: “I’m being told four people are trapped in the Apple store.” More to follow.

