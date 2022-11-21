Categories
World

Central Moscow rocked by huge explosion next to major train stations


At the start of this month, at least 13 people were killed after a large fire broke out in a recreation centre in Kostroma, 210 miles north of Moscow.

At the time, local officials said the fire began after a patron apparently fired a flare gun inside the building, leading to the roof collapsing. A further five were left injured by the blaze.

A 23-year-old patron of Polygon – a venue used as a cafe, nightclub and bar – was arrested on suspicion of causing the fire, an allegation he was believed to have admitted to.

The director of the company which manages the venue was also arrested.



Source link

Aleks Phillips

By Aleks Phillips

Aleks Phillips is a news reporter for Express.co.uk, having previously worked for trade publication Chemist and Druggist, and the Jewish Chronicle. He studied philosophy at the University of Cambridge.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: