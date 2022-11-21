Central Moscow rocked by huge explosion next to major train stations

At the start of this month, at least 13 people were killed after a large fire broke out in a recreation centre in Kostroma, 210 miles north of Moscow.
At the time, local officials said the fire began after a patron apparently fired a flare gun inside the building, leading to the roof collapsing. A further five were left injured by the blaze.
A 23-year-old patron of Polygon – a venue used as a cafe, nightclub and bar – was arrested on suspicion of causing the fire, an allegation he was believed to have admitted to.
The director of the company which manages the venue was also arrested.
