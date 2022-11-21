Certain fuel-saving tips slash consumption and prevent major fines

An RAC spokesperson said: “There are some simple ways to help you save fuel – and here at the RAC, we have an expert guide looking at all the ways you can implement this if you are looking at cutting costs.”

They urged drivers to concentrate on regular maintenance and servicing as it improves the efficiency of the vehicle, and therefore improves the fuel consumption.

They highlighted that this was particularly important for tyres, which need to be inflated to the correct and legal specifications.

Another fuel-saving tip is to hold back on the speed, with the RAC saying excessive speed is the “biggest fuel-guzzling factor”.

