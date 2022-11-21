Categories
Charlotte County teacher encourages students to use racial slur during reading session


CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A seven grader from St. Charles Catholic School, told his mother that a teacher encouraged the class to use slurs such as the n-word.

“I called my son and he said it was terrible, it was awkward, it was embarrassing.” Said the mother. 

His class was reading Tom Sawyer.

“Students in the 7th-grade class were acting out, implying they were going to say the “n” word aloud.  The teacher then instructed the boys to just say the word, so they could then move on through that passage of the book.” Said Karen Barry Schwarz, Director of communication Diocese of Venice.

The school sent that statement after parents emailed to complain. 

The mother then told NBC2, that she decided to go to the school and address the issue.

“I need to go down there and see this teacher myself and look this teacher in the face and ask her why she thought this was a good idea.” Said the mother.

The school then sent a letter to the parents saying, “ The root cause of this issue is the consistent poor and immature behavior exhibited by many seventh grade students.”  

