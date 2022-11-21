Chelsea and Arsenal tracking £65m-rated Porto winger Pepe – Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday’s newspapers…

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea and Arsenal are tracking Porto’s Brazilian winger Pepe but may have to pay his £65m release clause.

Manchester United believe Alejandro Garnacho will sign a new deal at Old Trafford in the not-too-distant future after stepping up talks with his representatives.

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly interested in Porto winger Pepe





DAILY MAIL

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to end his Manchester United nightmare and make a stunning return to Real Madrid.

Christopher Nkunku will join Chelsea in the summer transfer window despite RB Leipzig confirming the forward faces an unspecified spell on the sidelines with a torn knee ligament injury, reports French publication Le10Sport.

Fans are claiming Jude Bellingham is going to cost £200m after the 2022 World Cup after becoming England’s second youngest goalscorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Real Madrid





THE GUARDIAN

Alex Fletcher has left intensive care after the Bath City forward sustained a serious head injury during a National League South match against Dulwich Hamlet this month.

World Rugby says it is “looking at the circumstances” of the controversial events in Dublin on Saturday when Australia’s Nic White was allowed to return to the field despite clear signs he had sustained a brain injury in the second half of his side’s 13-10 defeat against Ireland.

THE SUN

Jack Grealish kept his promise by dedicating his goal in England’s 6-2 World Cup thrashing of Iran to a disabled schoolboy.

Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand has been rushed to hospital after suffering a concussion against England.

An American reporter was detained and refused entry into a World Cup stadium in Qatar on Monday.

Swiss football are mourning the tragic loss of former international Karim Gazzetta, who took his own life.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Leicester Tigers are preparing to lose Steve Borthwick to England and sounded out Stuart Lancaster as a potential replacement this summer before he opted to join Racing 92.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez limped out of training just days before Uruguay’s World Cup opener with an ankle issue but was able to return after spending time with the medical team.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin in the January transfer window.

SCOTTISH SUN

Mick Beale is the front-runner to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Rangers manager.