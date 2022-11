In recognition and support of the robust Latino and Hispanic communities in Odessa and its surrounding towns, Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas has expanded its Spanish-subtitled movie showings.

Below is the expanded schedule for upcoming Spanish-subtitled movies:

>> Sunday, Nov. 27, and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.: Strange World.

>> Sunday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.: Violent Night.

>> Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.: Avatar: The Way of Water.

>> Sunday, Dec. 25 at 5 p.m.: Puss in Boots.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related