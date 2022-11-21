Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for November 21st, 2022 – Clarksville Online – Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of November 21st, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Bane is a young, male Pit Bull Terrier. He is a small/medium size guy, has been fully vetted, has shots updated, and is neutered so he can go home the same day!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Stella is a beautiful petite female domestic shorthair kitten. This sweet baby is litter box trained, fully vetted, has shots updated, and will be spayed before heading to her new home.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Mirabel is a young female Domestic shorthair with beautiful green eyes. This beauty is fully vetted, spayed, dewormed, and litter trained. She is good with polite, calm dogs and other cats but is unsure about children as not having been around them at all.

She might do well with older, respectful children since she takes a minute to warm up. She loves attention and isn’t afraid to ask for it. Once she knows you will be there for pets and loving she will not hesitate.

She can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Wednesday is a lovely female domestic shorthair cat. She has been thoroughly vetted, spayed, litter trained, playful, and please note she is declawed. Due to circumstances, not her fault she is now in rescue. Wednesday does not get along with other cats so she needs to be the only pet in the home.

Please remember that rescues often need time to decompress from previous situations and learn a new routine so a compassionate, patient, and understanding family is exactly what she will need to help with her adjustment.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. http://www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Duke is the cutest 16-week-old male Border collie mix. **Duke’s adoption fees have been sponsored by a generous soul**** He is up to date on vaccinations and working on his training. Remember puppies are a 12-15 year commitment and Duke’s family will need time and patience to help guide him through training and becoming a good canine citizen! He would love lots of chewy toys and a nice yard to run and play.

Come meet Duke through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Atlas (Atti) is a sweet, smart, 4-year-old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, house/crate trained, and does fine with polite dogs and children. Even though he is good with other dogs, he prefers to be around male dogs so a meet and greet would be recommended if other dogs are in the home. He does require a cat-free environment please.







Atti is fascinated with children and takes a strong, curious interest in whatever they are doing! He would love a big fenced yard to be able to play in and of course lots of toys! Atti will make a wonderful hiking or running partner too.



Atlas can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Snowy is a pretty cream-colored, young, mini-male Goldendoodle mix. He is friendly, affectionate, playful, smart, and athletic. He is up to date on vaccinations, neutered, house/crate trained, microchipped, and good with other dogs.

Snowy plays a bit rough and hard so no smaller children, please. He is 19 pounds and should not get much bigger. Snowy would need a fenced yard so he can burn off energy and an active family to take him on walks and adventures!

For more details and information you can find Snowy through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Sunny is a very handsome 7-year-old male mix breed. He is fully vetted, current on vaccinations, and neutered. This sweet guy keeps his kennel very clean and would just love to be in a home.

He loves people and is very social but does not care for cats so a cat-free environment is a must. A family to love him, a nice yard to run around in, and toys to play with are on this guy’s Christmas list!

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, at 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Lucifer is a young male domestic shorthair with a long dark tail, dark ears, and striking blue eyes. He plays well with other cats but hasn’t been around dogs yet. He is fully vetted, litter-trained, and neutered.

Lucifer does take a little bit to warm up to affection but he will purr and slowly come to you. He does love playing and exploring and he is looking for his forever family. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on him and all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Windy is a very sweet female White Shepherd /Husky mix with gorgeous blue eyes. She is smart, loyal, very curious about life, playful, and extremely athletic. She would be an awesome jogging or hiking buddy!

She is house-trained, spayed, fully updated on all shots, and very good with children. She does prefer a home without other dogs and cats so she can be the star of the show for all the love and attention. If you think Windy will be a great addition to your life, you can contact the rescue.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing