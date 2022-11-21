Clever Warzone 2 trick stops Loadout Drops from stealing your money

Warzone 2 players are having their money stolen after selecting their loadouts from the crate, and pro player Tommey has revealed a trick that prevents this from happening.





Selecting the right loadout can save your life when you’re in an intense Warzone 2 match, and you can visit Loadout Drops to collect the best guns that you need to dominate your opponents.

However, players are having large amounts of money automatically stolen by the game when using Loadout Drops. While this is frustrating, there’s a simple Warzone 2 trick that you can use to get around this problem.

Call of Duty pro Tommey warned players that if they have money while selecting their weapons from a Loadout Drop, the game will “take $5-600 off of you every time you do it.” While this doesn’t seem like a lot, it’s still irritating to have your money go missing.

In order to avoid this, you should drop your money on the floor before interacting with the Loadout Drop in Warzone 2. This will ensure that you have no cash for the game to steal while you’re collecting your preferred loadout, and you can then pick it back up after you’re done.

Little tip for WZ2.0 — Before hitting your loadout, drop your money on the floor and pick it back up after. If you have money while grabbing your guns, it’ll take $5-600 off of you every time you do it. Something small, but every little helps. — Tommey (@Tommey) November 18, 2022

In the replies, one user pointed out that the game doesn’t always take your money when selecting your loadout, as they were able to keep the $700 dollars they had on them after they were done.

Other players reported that they were confused about where their money had gone after having grabbed their guns. Since this isn’t something that every player goes through, it’s probably just a bug.

It remains to be seen when the developers will patch up this frustrating issue. Until that happens, you can use Tommey’s trick to avoid losing your money the next time you collect your loadout.

Image credits: Activision