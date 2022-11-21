Colombia to resume peace talks with largest remaining rebel group

The Colombian government and leftist guerrilla group the National Liberation Army (ELN) will begin peace talks on Monday in a bid to end over half a century of war that has left thousands of victims.

The move fulfils a campaign pledge from Colombia’s first leftist president, Gustavo Petro, himself once a guerrilla fighter with the now-defunct M-19 rebels, and is part of his wider calls for “total peace” with myriad armed groups in the conflict-strewn Andean nation.

“We are aware of the deep desire of the Colombian people, society and nation to advance in a peace process and the full construction of democracy,” read a joint statement published by the government and ELN negotiators.

The first round of talks is expected to take place on Monday afternoon in Caracas, Venezuela, following a diplomatic detente between the two neighbours.

Petro visited his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, earlier this month, breaking with the policy of his predecessor, Iván Duque, who recognised the US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader.

Cuba and Norway, both with a history of mediating negotiations between the Colombian government and rebel groups, will join Venezuela as guarantors of the process. The government has said that the location of talks will rotate between the three countries, although Cuba and Norway have not confirmed this.

Duque broke off earlier talks, then taking place in Cuba, between the government and the ELN after the rebels killed 22 police cadets with a car bomb in 2019, having refused to stop attacks against the state.

On Thursday, the attorney-general’s office announced that all arrest warrants for members of the ELN’s negotiating team had been suspended.

Iván Cepeda, a senator from Petro’s coalition and a member of the government’s delegation told the Financial Times that Venezuela had been chosen as the location of the talks after “years of Cuba’s generosity” in hosting the earlier discussions.

“All negotiations are difficult and present challenges,” Cepeda said. “But I’m confident an agreement can be reached.”

Conflict analysts estimate that the ELN boasts around 2,400 fighters, making it the country’s most powerful armed group following the demobilisation of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Farc), which signed a peace deal with the government of president Juan Manuel Santos in 2016.

Petro has promised to fully implement the deal, after Duque, a sceptic, was accused by critics of deliberately slowing its rollout. Farc dissidents who did not demobilise after 2016 now make up other armed groups that Petro has suggested he will negotiate with.

Colombia’s civil war, waged for decades between the state, leftist guerrilla groups and rightwing paramilitaries, killed 450,000 people between 1985 and 2018, and displaced millions. Almost all armed groups relied on the drug trade, kidnapping and extortion to bolster their war chest.

The ELN is known to operate across Colombia’s territory, as well as in Venezuela, where it is believed to have the tacit support of members of the Maduro government. Dissent within ELN membership is also thought to be rife, potentially complicating the talks.

The Colombian government has expressed a preference for partial agreements during negotiations, something that sets this process apart from the deal with the Farc, where negotiators said that nothing was agreed until everything was agreed.

“That’s a bit of a curveball that’s sort of going to change the dynamic of the debate,” said Elizabeth Dickinson, senior Colombia analyst with the International Crisis Group.

“Some of the first things that the government’s going to be looking for are concessions on the humanitarian side, reducing violence against civilians, and a multilateral ceasefire that would stop [the ELN] fighting not only with the government, but with other armed groups — which is the bulk of the fighting happening today.”