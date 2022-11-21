‘Corn Kid’ helps donate 90,000 cans of vegetables to NYC food rescue for Thanksgiving

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) — Tariq “The Corn Kid” visited City Harvest to help donate his favorite vegetable to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving and we can’t think of a more beautiful thing.

The 7-year-old Brooklyn native was joined by the Green Giant mascot to help unload a truck full of canned corn– and other vegetables– at City Harvest’s brand-new Cohen Community Food Rescue Center in Sunset Park.

About 50,000 cans of corn was packed up along with a variety of dried goods and 13,000 turkeys in this year’s holiday meal boxes.

When Tariq was asked why he likes corn so much, he simply said, “because it’s healthy.”

The 7-year-old is considered TikTok royalty.

He’s fittingly known as “The Corn Kid.” More than 850,000 followers have fallen in love with the second grader, who has racked up 5.5. million likes.

The social media sensation shot to stardom after doing an interview with the host of an internet show, chatting about corn. It was such a hit, the duo turned it into a song.

He tells Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson that his two favorite subjects are math and science.

Tariq says his next favorite foods are watermelon, apples and cucumbers.

The load of vegetables comes at a critical time. City Harvest gives out roughly 200,000 pounds of food each day.

The boxes are put together by Repack to Give Back Volunteers and distributed across the five boroughs.

City Harvest works with local restaurants and markets to rescue food that would otherwise be tossed out.

The nonprofit has rescued close to 75 million pounds of fresh food and delivered it to 400 food pantries in New York City.

