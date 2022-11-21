Covid panic sweeps China as new outbreak puts officials on red alert

It comes after the reported deaths of three people in Beijing over the weekend, which marked the first fatalities from COVID-19 in six months, with cases on the up despite its tough zero-Covid policy.

According to the National Health Commission, there were 26,824 local infections across the country on Sunday, close to April’s peaks. Speaking at the 420th press conference on the prevention and control of Covid in Beijing, Mr Xiaofeng said there were clear regional differences, but warned that officials are still scrambling to get a clearer understanding to roll out better-targeted measures and conduct and more unified response.

The senior health official implied that measures to control the COVID-19 epidemic are expected to get even tighter to limit the spread, but warned that the situation is getting increasingly harder to manage.

Students are now set to have their classes moved online as schools gear up to shut, with residents in some of the worst-affected areas ordered to stay at home.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.