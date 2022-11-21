Cruise guests issue first day holiday warning of ‘crazy delays’

Cruise passengers usually don’t have much to worry about on holiday. Crew will try to take care of passengers’ every need.

However, one cruise guest shared a stressful experience on Reddit and warned passengers not to make mistakes when it comes to booking flights.

They said: “My flight was supposed to leave a little after 1pm. Then it was 2pm. I’m guessing it will actually depart at 5pm. A full four hours late.

“The increasing delays may be irritating but since I am flying in the day before I can just be mildly annoyed as opposed to crazy anxious.

“If I was flying on the day of, I would miss my cruise. Money aside, I would be crushed to miss my vacation.

