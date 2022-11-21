Crypto Does Black Friday—Web 3 Gaming Firm MetaBlaze Announces 24-Hour Crypto Presale Deals

Ranked Top 10% Most Watched Crypto Project by Certik and Voted One of the Best Crypto Presales of 2022, MetaBlaze Announces 24-Hour Crypto Black Friday Event.

MetaBlaze announces a 24-hour Crypto Black Friday Event for its $MBLZ token in the ongoing crypto presale, beginning on Friday, Nov. 25th at 5 am UTC and ending (at 11:59 pm). During this limited-time offer, buyers can acquire $MBLZ tokens at $0.00007764 per token rather than its current active rate of $0.000150.

Companies like MetaBlaze are keenly aware of transparency and integrity’s importance for creating a long-term, sustainable, and successful Web 3 company. The founding team has made significant strides in bringing full transparency to the crypto world, amplifying trust within its community.

Ranked by Certik as a ‘top 10% most watched’ crypto project is a significant achievement for the young Web 3 Gaming firm. This achievement validates the serious intent of the founding team and over 2,000 backers who have contributed more than $3.5 million to the project.

MetaBlaze’s Certified Gold KYC badge is another important distinction that separates this team from others in the industry who may remain anonymous. The doxing of the team and completion of comprehensive KYC protocols underscores the commitment to transparency and accountability and provides greater confidence for potential crypto investors considering supporting this innovative project.

What is MetaBlaze?

MetaBlaze is a visionary, rewards-generating gaming platform developing the third generation of crypto gaming. Its Blaziverse dApp (Decentralized Application) is designed to serve as the central hub for immersive gaming experiences supported by compelling worldbuilding, rich narratives, and social integration.

Within Blaziverse dApp, users will be able to access an interconnected series of NFT games derived from the stories of Galaxia Blue, where ”The Story Becomes the Ecosystem.” Players can explore, discover, and interact with one another while earning rewards in top cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance coin (BNB).

While MetaBlaze is dedicated to creating immersive and captivating gaming experiences, the company is steadfast in developing a practical and sustainable gaming economy built upon sound fundamentals. Extending more foundational support to its economy, the Blaziverse dApp is equipped with burn mechanisms that permanently remove a portion of $MBLZ tokens used on in-game asset purchases.

MetaBlaze Crypto Presale

The Crypto Black Friday event begins Friday, Nov. 25, at 5 am UTC. Those interested in participating in the MetaBlaze presale can find a helpful guide on How to Buy MetaBlaze presale or join the MetaBlaze Telegram channel to receive direct support from the team.

Web 3 gaming is poised for exponential growth, and MetaBlaze aims to set a new standard for the future of GameFi. With just $500k away from its $4M hard cap, the presale will soon come to a close. To buy $MBLZ and take full advantage of this exclusive offering, register your account now by visiting the MetaBlaze Website.

Media Contact:

Michelle German

info@metablazetoken.com

Source: MetaBlaze