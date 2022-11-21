David Archuleta Said He Almost Got Married Three Different Times Before Coming Out As Queer Last Year

Warning: This post includes a mention of suicide ideation.
In 2021, the former American Idol singer shared that he believes he is a part of the “spectrum of bisexual” and is potentially asexual.
Since then, David had his first relationship as an out man — and took a “step away” from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In an interview with Good Morning America, David explained that he’s had a “faith crisis” over the past year that has led him to “deconstruct everything.”
While David says the people of the church “have been amazing,” he admits it’s “church structure” that is the problem.
After meeting with one of the church’s leaders, known as apostles, he says he knew he was done with the “contradictions in the church.”
“I think three times in that conversation he said, ‘Well, maybe we just need to find you a good girl. Maybe you can find a good girl,'” David said. “And I’m like, ‘That’s not the solution.'”
He continued, “I said, ‘Can you see why I’m thinking so much? Because I’m trying everything I can to find a way to still belong here because this has meant so much to me.'”
In fact, David said he almost got married three times to three different women while struggling with his sexuality before coming out.
Despite not going through with any of the weddings, David admits his struggles almost caused him to end his own life.
“You’re trying to decide what’s worse? Is it worse for this feeling of…desiring men to finally explode where I can’t control it anymore and you look at it as that’s Satan trying to take over my soul? Or, is it better for me to end my life and, that way, I’m free from that temptation?” David shared.
Thankfully, David says he got to a point where something in him was telling him “that there’s value to me still living even if I was queer.”
“That was really hard for me to accept because my church wasn’t outright aggressive toward gay people, but it’s a very passive-aggressive, stern stance they have about it,” David said.
While the apostles say they want to keep meeting with David, he says he’s not going to try to become something he’s not.
“Don’t think that just because someone is different from you that they are rebelling against what you find valuable meaning in your life,” David said.
He added, “You may have a lot more in common with what it matters to you just to be loved, to contribute to this world in a positive way, to love and care for your family, to respect other people. LGBT people may do that in a slightly different way.”
