David Fredericks: Climate Change, Energy, the Environment & Water secretary

Department: Climate Change, Energy, the Environment & Water

Qualifications: University of Sydney (Bachelor of Laws/Economics)

From: NSW

David Fredericks is regarded as one of the elder statesmen of the bureaucracy, known for his pragmatic, can-do approach. He worked as a barrister until his late 20s and was a senior Labor ministerial adviser at state and federal levels, serving Bob McMillian, Kim Beazley, Steve Bracks, Penny Wong and Kevin Rudd.

Before he took on the role at his new department, Fredericks held senior positions with the Department of Environment and Energy, at the Attorney-General’s Department, the Department of Finance, and the Solomon Islands’ Ministry of Treasury (on secondment from the APS). He was appointed secretary of what was then known as the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources (DISR) in 2020.

Fredericks has spoken publicly about the benefits of working in some ministerial advisory capacity for more than a decade, arguing that working for a minister was both professionally advantageous to a public servant’s career and had the potential to “boost the capability of the APS” more broadly.

Achievements: Fredericks’ input to reforms at Attorney-General’s Department, where he was the chief operating officer for more than four years, was recognised two years ago with a public service medal. He was also the executive director in the policy division of the Department of Premier and Cabinet in Victoria.

