David Jason admits Only Fools and Horses had ‘worst figures’

Sir David Jason was invited onto Monday’s episode of Lorraine to discuss his new book, The Twelve Dels of Christmas. During the interview, the 82-year-old reflected on how tens of millions of viewers used to tune in to watch the Christmas specials of Only Fools and Horses. However, the veteran actor admitted the show started out with “possibly some of the worst figures in British television history”.
ITV host Lorraine Kelly began: “You sat there and you watched [Only Fools and Horses] on Christmas Day with the whole family.
“A lot of people did watch the Queen’s speech and then Only Fools and Horses, that was what you did.
“It would not have been Christmas without it.”
Sir David candidly replied: “It did take quite a time to get to that position.
“To get to reach those depths as an actor was part of the fun.”
The London-born actor also admitted he had no idea there would be an Only Fools and Horses van at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.
“They didn’t tell me it was going to come down the Mall,” he explained. “I was there with my wife and we were right on the edge outside Buckingham Palace.”
He said there were huge screens where you could watch the pageant and his wife pointed out the Only Fools and Horses Trotters’ Van.
