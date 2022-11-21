David Jason admits Only Fools and Horses had ‘worst figures’

Sir David Jason was invited onto Monday’s episode of Lorraine to discuss his new book, The Twelve Dels of Christmas. During the interview, the 82-year-old reflected on how tens of millions of viewers used to tune in to watch the Christmas specials of Only Fools and Horses. However, the veteran actor admitted the show started out with “possibly some of the worst figures in British television history”.

ITV host Lorraine Kelly began: “You sat there and you watched [Only Fools and Horses] on Christmas Day with the whole family.

“A lot of people did watch the Queen’s speech and then Only Fools and Horses, that was what you did.

“It would not have been Christmas without it.”

Sir David candidly replied: “It did take quite a time to get to that position.

