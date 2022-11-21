DeSantis Warns Feds Not to Ban Florida Travel over COVID | 96.5 KISS-FM

PORT CHARLOTTE — Governor DeSantis has vowed to resist proposals to impose COVID-related travel restrictions on Florida, in response to a new, highly contagious strain of COVID 19 that has established itself in the state.

Speaking at an event in Charlotte County, DeSantis called the idea “absurd” as well as unconstitutional, unwise and unjust. The governor said any attempt to restrict travel in Florida would be “an attack on our state, done purely for political purposes.”

“We will not back down, and if anyone tries to harm Floridians or restrict us… we will respond very swiftly.”

Florida accounts for more than a third of U.S. cases of a new, highly contagious variant of COVID-19, commonly called the “UK strain” because it first showed up in Britain. The Miami Herald reported that Biden administration officials are talking about options to control the spread of the new strain, including restrictions on Florida travel.

Photo: Getty Images