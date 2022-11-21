Destiny 2 season 18 leak reveals story shock in Bungie’s FPS game

Destiny 2 season 18 is poised to end on a big story surprise as a concluding cutscene for the Bungie FPS game leaks online ahead of the end of the Season of Plunder, and the multiplayer shooter heads to the Destiny 2 season 19 release date.

If you don’t want the ending of Destiny 2 season 18 spoiled, stop reading now, and consider this a public service announcement: Destiny 2 leaks and spoilers are out there, so if you see anything that looks like it could ruin the surprise for you, steer clear.

Spoilers for Destiny 2 follow from here.

Season of Plunder is scheduled to run until December 6, and it seems like Bungie is planning to drop a pretty hefty story surprise on us courtesy of an ending cutscene which has now leaked online. We see Mithrax, leader of the Fallen, taking the life force of Nezarec and using it to brew a kind of potion or tincture. The drink is then offered to Osiris and seems to bring him back to life. As reported by Eurogamer, the scene concludes with a tease for Destiny 2 season 19, which will seemingly have a focus on Neptune.

As well as Neptune, we’re hoping Destiny 2 season 19 will see a return of Rasputin, who’s been due a comeback ever since the Beyond Light expansion. Datamined voice lines suggest Rasputin could be revived in a new robot body, and become a character that players encounter and interact with more readily.

Either way, get prepared with the Destiny 2 best weapons for PvP. You’ll also want to take a look at the best Destiny 2 Titan builds and start planning and preparing the Destiny 2 best class ready to take on season 19, and hopefully Neptune, Rasputin, and a reinvigorated Osiris.