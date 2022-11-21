Dijkhuizen clinches Super Singles title in GPIC tennis | THE DAILY TRIBUNE | KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN

TDT | Manama

Marc Dijkhuizen from the Netherlands was crowned Men’s Super Singles champion in the 34th GPIC Open Tennis Championships, which came to an end at Bahrain Tennis Club (BTC) in Juffair.

Second-seeded Dijkhuizen clinched the title after upsetting top seed Janji Soquino from the Philippines 6-3, 6-4 in the final match.

Following the contest, the awards presentation and closing ceremony took place.

It was attended by GPIC corporate support general manager Adnan Abdulrazaq Al Mahmood, GPIC executive advisor Fadhel Malalla Alansari, BTC president Khamis Al Muqla and BTC member Faisal Al Mosawi.

Play in the tournament was held in 10 categories.

It was held under the patronage of GPIC president Eng Yasser Abdulrahim Alabbasi.