Disney die-hards cheered Iger’s return. Now they’re demanding changes.





When news of a CEO switch at Disney broke late Sunday night, hardcore fans of the brand rejoiced on social media by posting clips from movies such as “Frozen” and “Black Panther.” “The king has returned,” one popular meme says, using a quote from “The Lion King” as a reference to Bob Iger’s comeback.

And then they presented a list of demands, begging the newly reinstated executive to replace some of the wrongs they blamed on ousted CEO Bob Chapek, who many derisively refer to as “Paycheck” due to his perceived emphasis on the corporate bottom line. According to an announcement from the company, Iger agreed to a two-year term and is tasked with “developing a successor” to take over.

Chapek’s departure and Iger’s reinstatement were announced in a news release nearly two weeks after the company reported steep losses for its streaming business. The company’s share price tumbled, and plans for a hiring freeze and layoffs followed, Reuters reported.

But visitors to Disney’s theme parks had been sharing their disappointment for much longer, bemoaning increasing prices, the elimination of formerly free perks and complicated new line-skipping services. A Change.org petition to fire Chapek gathered more than 117,000 supporters, citing budget cuts, layoffs and a decline in experience at parks.

“The magic’s gone; it’s not fun anymore,” one North Carolina woman told The Washington Post shortly after a visit earlier this year. “Then with all the price hikes and the money stuff, it’s just like I don’t even want to go back.”

With news that Iger — CEO from 2005 to 2020 and executive chairman until late last year — was returning, many fans saw a Prince Charming coming to the rescue. The fact that he held a position of power when many unpopular decisions were made did not seem to faze them.

Their overall request: Bring back the magic. Many had specific ideas about how to do that.







