Ditch BT and Sky broadband, and you’ll be paid £75

Plusnet is offering Gift Cards with a value of up to £75 to new customers who sign-up for its broadband packages. The BT-owned company offers speeds ranging from 74Mbps (that’s roughly the average UK home broadband speed) up to a maximum of 500Mbps. All of its broadband packages are sold with a 24-month minimum contract term.

The Gift Card takes the form of a pre-paid debit card, which can be spent anywhere the accepts Mastercard. And that’s basically everywhere. You’ll be able to use the money to treat yourself to one of the best Black Friday deals or use the funds to pay your monthly broadband bills.

Full Fibre 74 (74Mbps) customers will receive a £50 Gift Card, Full Fibre 145 (145Mbps) will receive a £60 Gift Card, and those who plump for the Full Fibre 500 (500Mbps) will receive a £75 Gift Card. Once your Plusnet broadband is activated, you’ll receive instructions over email to claim your Gift Card.