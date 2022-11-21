Docomo, SKT forge 6G, metaverse partnership

The largest operators in Japan and South Korea NTT Docomo and SK Telecom (SKT) agreed to collaborate on a range of technologies, outlining plans to jointly develop video and so-called metaverse content and advanced infrastructure functions for 5G and 6G networks.

The companies signed an MoU in Seoul, committing to discussing joint production of original content including virtual and 3D videos for their distribution platforms and explore connecting the platforms over the long term.

The two operators will cooperate on next-generation communication networks by aligning their technical work and timelines for the early deployment of 6G, with joint testing possible as soon as 2023. They also will work to advanced 5G commercial technologies including standalone 5G, mmWave spectrum, energy-efficient networks and open RAN.

Docomo president and CEO Motoyuki Ii (pictured, right) stated by combining their technological capabilities, “we hope to create new services that will allow customers around the world to experience new forms of excitement”.

SKT president and CEO Ryu Young-sang (pictured, left) added the companies “will generate tangible results that drive global ICT innovation”.

A fortnight ago, Ii outlined Docomo’s plan to work to develop global standards and common functionalities to enable Web 3.0 technologies including blockchain wallets, token issuance and crypto asset exchange.

The same week, SKT highlighted its goal to transition into an AI company by using the technology to redefine its core businesses and build relationships with customers.



Back