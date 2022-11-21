Drivers urged to use two ‘simple’ household items to defrost cars

He said: “Most people don’t realise how many household items can be used to improve their driving safety in winter.

“With no need to spend on specialist de-icer products, you can invest in worthwhile winter safety items such as winter tyres, a snow shovel, torch and blanket in case you get caught out by extreme winter weather.”

Experts at Driving Test Success also stressed that drivers can clear their windscreens by simply activating their car windscreen fan.

Turning this to max will cause the ice to melt instantly, meaning drivers will not need to stand in the cold this winter.