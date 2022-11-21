Categories
East Bay pets of the week for Nov. 25


We’re Janis and Joni, two iconic superstar kitties that will sing our feline love and joy to you for a lifetime. We’re also besties that want to be adopted together as a bonded pair. We’re confident, social and energetic, so we’ll enjoy all sorts of fun and games (toys and puzzles are most welcome) and comically entertain you while we have a blast! Oh, and let’s save some time for sweet snuggles, because there’s nothing better than sharing cuddles and delight with you now and for years to come! Visit the website of the Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society (Berkeley Humane) at berkeleyhumane.org to learn more and schedule a meeting with us.

— Berkeley Humane

Hi, I’m Tesla, a sweet and gentle girl that loves to hang out with everybody I meet. I can sometimes be a bit nervous in new situations, but once I make friends, it’s for life!



