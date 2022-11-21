East Bay pets of the week for Nov. 25

We’re Janis and Joni, two iconic superstar kitties that will sing our feline love and joy to you for a lifetime. We’re also besties that want to be adopted together as a bonded pair. We’re confident, social and energetic, so we’ll enjoy all sorts of fun and games (toys and puzzles are most welcome) and comically entertain you while we have a blast! Oh, and let’s save some time for sweet snuggles, because there’s nothing better than sharing cuddles and delight with you now and for years to come! Visit the website of the Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society (Berkeley Humane) at berkeleyhumane.org to learn more and schedule a meeting with us.

— Berkeley Humane

Hi, I’m Tesla, a sweet and gentle girl that loves to hang out with everybody I meet. I can sometimes be a bit nervous in new situations, but once I make friends, it’s for life!

I’m a pretty low-maintenance dog — take me on long walks, give me lots of love and yummy food, and I’ll be happy! I’m beloved by all my friends at the shelter for my easygoing and affectionate demeanor. Ready to see all of my greatness for yourself? Let’s meet! The East Bay SPCA (EBSPCA) offers walk-in adoptions at its Oakland and Dublin campuses from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For updated and real-time information on EBSPCA programs and offerings, visit eastbayspca.org/adoptions online.

— EBSPCA

Be still, my Heart! This 11-month-old white pit bull mix will have you crushing on his cute eye patch. Being young and untrained, Heart is also a funny jumping bean that needs to work on his “sit” and “stay” skills. Heart loves people and should get along with other playful dogs. His almost-identical brother, Angel, is also being cared for at Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter; they can be adopted together or separately. To meet this pet at Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter (FAAS), call 510-337-8565 or visit alamedaanimalshelter.org/adopt online.

— FAAS

Bring our sweet Lucca home for the holidays. She’s a 3-year-old tortie that lost her home when her caretaker died. Lucca is smart and likes respectful dogs, older children and other cats. To meet her, contact Mary at mapmilton@gmail.com. Community Concern for Cats (CC4C) now holds weekend adoption events at Pet Food Express stores in Martinez and Concord plus our regular location at 1250-H Newell Ave. in Walnut Creek. Visit communityconcernforcats.org online for more information.

— CC4C

Daffy Duck is a playful, sweet and curious girl. She’s friendly with other cats, very curious about life, loves attention and wants to play with every toy she sees. She enjoys being petted, especially behind her ears, while sitting in your lap. Contact the staff at Milo Point Richmond for assistance from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Tuesdays at 220 S. Garrard Blvd. in Richmond. Our dedicated staff is on duty every day caring for our animals and has saved more than 39,000 lives in 28 years. For more details, visit milofoundation.org/contact-us.

— Milo Foundation

It’s time for snow! Snowy to be exact. This 6-month old Siamese girl cat loves everybody and can play with dogs, kids, grownups and other cats. Oh, and she loves toys. As you can guess, everything’s all about her. She has some sisters and brothers too, in case you’re interested. She likes living in a house so much better than under a bush. For more information about Snowy or any other adoptable pets with the Contra Costa (CCSPCA), call Pat at 925-323-0667.

— CCSPCA