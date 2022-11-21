Elbert Christmas Bazaar draws crowd for crafts, apple dumplings: Elbert Woman’s Club raises money for Russell Gates Mercantile Co. building

Chancy J. Gatlin-Anderson

Special to Colorado Community Media

The 56th Annual Elbert Christmas Bazaar was a roaring success as thousands of people descended upon the Town of Elbert to shop for the holiday and get a taste of the Elbert Woman’s Club famous apple dumplings.

The event was held on Nov. 12 at both the Russell Gates Mercantile Co. building and the Elbert School gym. The two buildings were filled to the brim with vendors selling handmade crafts including fiber arts, photography prints, pottery, metalwork, woodwork and Christmas decorations. Some vendors also sold homemade jams, jarred foods and sweet, sugary treats. This year there were 75 vendors from across the Denver metro area.

“I’ve been coming to this event for the past 10 years with my neighbors. We drive in from Larkspur. I love the ladies group that runs the event and the apple dumplings too,” said Barbara Mathern, vendor and seller of crocheted, felted and wood-burned crafts. “This is my second year selling. It is a really great crowd and a good place to sell. I really love this cool old-fashioned building.”