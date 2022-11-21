Emmerdale schedule shaken-up thanks to World Cup

Emmerdale may have just celebrated its 50th anniversary with explosive plots, but there is still more epic drama to come in the next lot of episodes on ITV. Unfortunately, soap fans are going to get used to an adjusted schedule, due to the start of the World Cup. Here’s everything there is to know to watch Emmerdale over the next week.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Emmerdale.

When is Emmerdale on this week?

The World Cup started on Sunday, November 20, and will continue in Qatar for the next few weeks, until the final on Thursday, December 8.

While these are exciting times for football supporters, it isn’t such great news for those who are Emmerdale fanatics.

As ITV will be streaming the World Cup from beginning to end, this means changes to the drama’s usual schedule, to make room for the matches.

So if you were looking forward to sitting down this evening [Monday, November 21] to find out the latest from the famous village, you’ll be disappointed.

