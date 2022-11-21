Engage XR and Lenovo sign reseller agreement for metaverse service | MarketScreener

(Alliance News) – Engage XR Holdings PLC on Monday said it signed a commercial reseller agreement with consumer electronics firm Lenovo Group Ltd to distribute metaverse production services.

Waterford City, Ireland-based Engage is a virtual communications solutions company. It said it will work with Lenovo on the sales and marketing of Engage’s metaverse for business platform, Engage Link.

The agreement covers the resale and distribution of end user licenses by Lenovo for the group’s proprietary software platform, Engage, and for metaverse production services for Lenovo’s enterprise clients. Lenovo will sell Engage licenses and services through its own distribution and sales channels, targeting businesses seeking to enter the metaverse.

Lenovo is one of 14 launch partners, and it is building its own virtual world within Engage Link.

The agreement follows the announcement of Lenovo’s plans to launch a new all-in-one virtual reality headset engineered for enterprise customers, called The Lenovo ThinkReality VRX.

Engage Link was developed earlier this month by the group as a metaverse platform for corporations, professionals, education organisations, and event organisers. Engage said the platform allows enterprises to use the metaverse to create their own virtual worlds to provide services directly to their own clients and to engage with employees and suppliers.

David Whelan, chief executive of Engage XR, said many of Lenovo’s clients are looking to enter the metaverse, and that the collaboration will deliver “tangible results” for Engage in 2023.

Engage shares were up 15% to 13.48 pence on Monday morning in London.

By Jaskeet Briah; jaskeetbriah@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.