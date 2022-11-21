ENGAGE XR, Lenovo Join On Sales, Marketing Of ENGAGE XR’s Metaverse For Business, ENGAGE Link

(RTTNews) – ENGAGE XR Holdings Plc has signed a commercial reseller agreement with Lenovo. The agreement covers the resale and distribution of end user licenses by Lenovo for the Group’s software platform, ENGAGE and for metaverse production services targeted at Lenovo’s enterprise clients. As part of the agreement, Lenovo will sell ENGAGE licenses and services through its own distribution and sales channels to its customers.

ENGAGE Link has been developed by the Group as a metaverse platform designed for corporations, professionals, education organisations, and event organisers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.