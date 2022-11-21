England ace Harry Kane could have faced World Cup ‘ban’ for ‘breach’

England captain Harry Kane could have reportedly faced a one-game World Cup ban if he had deliberately breached FIFA rules by wearing the OneLove armband during his country’s clash against Iran on Monday. Kane instead wore a FIFA-approved No Discrimination armband as the Three Lions ran out 6-2 winners.

According to Sky Sports, a FIFA committee would have likely been asked to make judgement over a deliberate breach of the rules and hand out a sanction if Kane had worn the OneLove armband. And world football’s governing body could have dished out the one-match ban, meaning the player would have been unavailable for his country’s clash with USA on Friday.

Ahead of the tournament, England had been adamant that Kane would wear the OneLove armband to promote diversity and inclusion during matches. But just three hours before their showdown with Iran, a joint-statement was released by the Football Associations of England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland to confirm they wouldn’t be wearing it.

“FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play,” read the statement.

