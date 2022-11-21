England boss Southgate offers hope to Foden after World Cup snub





Gareth Southgate has offered hope and incentive to those left out of England’s opening World Cup match against Iran on Monday. Many people would have expected Phil Foden to start but he had to make do with a spot on the bench, which came as a ‘surprise’ to former Premier League defender Micah Richards.

When asked whether his decision to revert to a back four was due to the way Iran are likely to set up, Southgate told the BBC: “A little bit, because you’re always looking at the opponent. We feel this is a strong team and a strong way to start. Southgate also provided hope to those left on the bench, with Manchester City star Phil Foden perhaps the most surprising omission, by explaining: “We’ve got depth to come into the game as well, which could be key to this tournament. It’s important we start on the front foot.”

