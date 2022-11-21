England fans left raging at World Cup organisers over long queues

England fans were raging after queuing under the scorching sun to access the stadium to watch the Three Lions make their debut against Iran in the World Cup 2022.

Supporters reported being moved around the venue from one queue to another as the official ticketing app struggled to upload their QR codes.

One frustrated fan said he and other fans “all struggled with the same issue”, sparking concerns they would be unable to watch the match from the start.

Free Lions said on Twitter: “We’re aware of issues with some e-tickets at the stadium with FIFA’s ticketing app. The FA is working hard to find a resolution for England fans.

“If you have issues seeing your ticket on the app, join the ticketing resolution queue at the stadium, but keep checking the app.”

MORE TO FOLLOW…