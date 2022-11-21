England in awkward spot over armband row as Denmark’s Kjaer speaks out

Kane has taken a similar stance to Kjaer, insisting he would be happy to wear the armband on Sunday. And it remains possible that Denmark follow the same path as England in refusing to take the risk.

The OneLove armband was designed to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, with same-sex relationships illegal in Qatar and punishments including jail time.

Wales, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Denmark and Switzerland were also expected to show their support for marginalised communities while competing in a Gulf state.

However, FIFA’s threats of punishment via ‘sporting sanctions’ have seemingly sparked a last-ditch change of heart, with the Netherlands have become the first nation to officially drop out of contention. And there are now fears their decision to go back on their word could encourage other nations to take a similar stance.